Covid-19 hospitalizations rise; Nearly 3,000 in ICU since February

The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 rose by eight on Thursday to 158. Figures from the patient coordination office showed that 127 people were being treated outside of intensive care, an increase of 12 since the previous day.

There were also 31 people being treated in intensive care, a decrease of four. "The total number of admitted COVID patients is still increasing," said acute care leader Ernst Kuipers in a statement. "We have to stay alert because we are also seeing an increase in the number of infections."

Preliminary data from public health agency RIVM showed another 577 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19. A total of 2,640 new infections have been disclosed since the start of Monday.

The RIVM also noted that 25 people were admitted to hospitals with the coronavirus disease between Monday and Wednesday. Ten people were also moved into intensive care during that time.

Some 2,983 people in the Netherlands have been treated in intensive care since the end of February. Of that group, 872 people died during treatment, and 1,921 were eventually released from the hospital.