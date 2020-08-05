Covid-19: ICU patient total rises to late June levels; Over 425 test positive

The Covid-19 situation in Dutch intensive care units worsened on Wednesday, with the patient total reaching its highest point since June 29. There were 30 people in Dutch ICUs, an increase of four compared to the previous day, patient coordination office LCPS said.

"The number of COVID patients in the ICU is now higher than in July," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the Dutch acute care providers network. Other hospital departments were also treating 88 patients for the coronavirus disease, an increase of five. The majority of hospital patients were from the Rotterdam and Amsterdam regions, Kuipers said.

"This is in line with regional differences in the number of new infections," he stated.

Another 426 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus, according to preliminary data from public health agency RIVM. "Based on the number of new infections, we expect a further increase [in hospital admissions] within the next two weeks," Kuipers said.

Some 2,957 people in the Netherlands have required intensive care treatment for the coronavirus disease since late February. Although 1,915 were discharged from the hospital, 869 people died while being cared for in the ICU.