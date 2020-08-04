Prosecutor reassessing over 3,000 coronavirus fines

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) has started the process of reassessing fines issued for violating coronavirus rules, which the fined person objected against. This could either result in the fine being scrapped, or the case going to court. Objections were filed against over 3 thousand fines, the OM said.

In the reassessment of the objected to fines, the OM will look at the official report and the emergency ordinances that applied at that time and that location. The fined person's objections, circumstances, and counter-arguments will also be taken into account. The OM will then decide whether a criminal offense was committed.

If there was a criminal offense, the matter will go to court. If not, the fine will be scrapped. The OM could also impose a lower fine if deemed appropriate.

The first court hearings for these objections are scheduled for September 28 in Utrecht, October 5 in Arnhem, and October 8 in Rotterdam. The parties involved will be notified in advance whether they have to appear in court.