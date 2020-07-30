589 more coronavirus infections; Covid patients in ICU at lowest point since Mar. 3

Another 589 people in the Netherlands tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus in the past two days, according to data from the public health agency RIVM. At the same time, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care fell to 14, the lowest level since March 3.

The two-day total eclipses the amount of positive tests uncovered during the second week of July, and it equated to roughly 45 percent of the positive tests revealed last week. The 589 new infections include 247 positive results displayed in the government's coronavirus portal on Wednesday, and another 342 infections published in the RIVM's open data channel on Thursday. Both figures were also audited by broadcaster NOS.

Some 144 positive tests revealed on Thursday regarded patients who reside in Amsterdam and Rotterdam. Those two cities both introduced mandatory face mask rules for certain busy areas beginning on August 5.

Meanwhile, as the number of daily infections continued to rise, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care fell to 14, coordination office LCPS said on Thursday. It was a reduction of three patients since the previous day.

The number of former coronavirus patients who were discharged from hospitals after an ICU stay appeared to reach 1,900 on Thursday. That was out of 2,942 patients in total, of which 868 lost their life in intensive care.

There were also 66 patients being treated for the coronvirus disease in other hospital departments, an increase of three, the LCPS said.