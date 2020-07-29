Just 80 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals despite rise in infections

There were 80 people being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Wednesday, according to patient coordination office LCPS. The total was down 16 compared to the previous day.

Two of those patients left the country's intensive care system, bringing the number of ICU patients down to 17. To date, 2,941 people in the country have required intensive care because of the coronavirus disease, including 867 people who died, and 1,892 people who recovered.

There were also 63 patients being treated outside of the ICU, a decrease of 14 Covid-19 patients overall. "The number of COVID patients in Dutch hospitals is stable, and relatively low in relation to the number of infected persons," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the acute care network in the Netherlands.

On Tuesday, public health agency RIVM released data through a Dutch government channel showing that approximately 10,437 people were afflicted with an active infection of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes Covid-19. Some 1,329 people tested positive for the virus last week, the most in a single week since mid-June.