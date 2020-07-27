Five more enter intensive care for Covid-19; Over 200 more coronavirus infections

There were 21 people with Covid-19 being treated in intensive care units in the Netherlands on Monday, an increase of five. Outside of the ICUs, hospitals were treating another 70 people for the coronavirus disease, a figure which rose by three, wrote patient coordination office LCPS.

Of the 91 people in Dutch hospitals, acute care expert Ernst Kuipers said, "The number of COVID patients in hospitals remains stable at a low level. Overall ICU utilization is also low." In total, 563 people were in intensive care units including the 21 patients with Covid-19, fewer than half of the normal capacity before the pandemic impacted the Netherlands.

Intensive care units have treated 2,942 people based in the Netherlands for Covid-19, including 1,890 who recovered and were discharged. Some 867 patients died while in an ICU.

Meanwhile, at least 205 more people were known to have tested positive for a SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to broadcaster NOS, based on an audit of preliminary data from public health agency RIVM. Monday was the second straight day where over two hundred new infections were recorded by the agency.

The data also showed that at least one more person died from the disease, and five more people with Covid-19 were known to have been hospitalized for care at some point since the beginning of March.

Over 6,130 people in the Netherlands have died from Covid-19 since late February, and nearly 12 thousand have required treatment for the disease in a hospital.