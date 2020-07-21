Car rolls after breaking for ducks on highway on-ramp

By Janene Pieters on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 15:10
Ambulance in Rotterdam, Netherlands
Stock photo of an ambulance in the Netherlands. April 1, 2019photo: jomahepu@gmail.com / DepositPhotos

A car rolled on the A8 onramp at Oostzaan on Tuesday morning after the driver had to brake for ducklings crossing the road. The motorist was taken to hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The car braked and the vehicle behind it crashed into its back, causing the car to flip and land on its roof on the road, according to a road inspector on Twitter.

The ducks did not survive the accident.

