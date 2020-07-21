Car rolls after breaking for ducks on highway on-ramp
A car rolled on the A8 onramp at Oostzaan on Tuesday morning after the driver had to brake for ducklings crossing the road. The motorist was taken to hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The car braked and the vehicle behind it crashed into its back, causing the car to flip and land on its roof on the road, according to a road inspector on Twitter.
The ducks did not survive the accident.
Net ongeval afgehandeld #A8 li 2,1D toerit Oostzaan ri. #Coentunnel. Auto in de remmen voor eenden en toen reed achterligger er vol op en daardoor ging de 1e auto op zijn kop, waarvan de bestuurder met de ambulance mee is gegaan. Eenden hebben het niet overleefd. pic.twitter.com/KWoPH2fT40
— Weginspecteur Eddie (@WIS_Eddie) July 21, 2020