Ten fewer Covid-19 patients in hospitals on Wednesday

Afterfour days in a row where more Covid-19 patients entered the hospitals faster than they were discharged, the number of patients with the coronavirus disease declined on Wednesday for the second straight day. There were ten fewer people with Covid-19 being treated in Dutch medical facilities on Wednesday, patient coordination office LCPS said.

The total of 105 patients included 20 in intensive care units, and 85 in all other hospital departments. It equated to a decrease of one ICU patient, and nine outside the ICU, in comparison to data from Tuesday.

"We are seeing an unchanged, calm, stable picture in the number of Covid patient admissions," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the acute care providers network in the Netherlands.

Some 868 people have died in the ICU since early March while being treated for the respiratory illness. Only 16 of those patients died in the past month.

At the same time, 1,871 people recovered after a stay in intensive care and were discharged. That is an increase of 87 since June 16, according to nonprofit organization NICE.

In total, 2,933 residents of the Netherlands have required treatment in an ICU for Covid-19.