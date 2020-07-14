Dutch Covid-19 hospitalizations decreases by 3 to 115 patients

There were three fewer people being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Tuesday, patient coordination office LCPS said. The decrease was entirely within the country's intensive care units, which were treating 21 people for the coronavirus disease, compared to 24 on Monday.

Of the 115 people in the hospital with Covid-19, 94 were being treated outside of the ICU, the same as the previous day. At the same time, figures provided by nonprofit organization NICE suggested there may be about a dozen more patients in intensive care with the coronavirus disease, but who have not yet produced a positive test result for the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus.

Still, the number of ICUs in the Netherlands with a coronavirus patient remained very low, confirmed Ernst Kuipers, the head of the Dutch acute care network. "Currently, less than a third of Dutch hospitals have people with COVID-19 admitted to their ICUs," he said. Kuipers maintained his stance that the amount of Covid-19 admissions in intensive care has remained stable.

According to NICE, some 2,933 residents of the Netherlands have been treated in intensive care for a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19. Of that group, 868 have died, and 1,862 have recovered and were discharged.