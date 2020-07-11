Covid-19 hospitalizations rise by 9; UK travel warning relaxed

There were 103 people being treated in Dutch hospitals on Saturday for Covid-19, nine more than the previous day, according to patient coordination office LCPS. The hospital total included 77 outside of intensive care, an increase of eight.

Another 26 people were being treated in ICUs for the coronavirus disease, an increase of one. "We are seeing a slight increase in the number of COVID-patients, but considering the low overall total it is no cause for concern," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the Dutch acute care providers network.

To date, 2,923 people in the Netherlands have been treated for a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19, including 864 who died from the coronavirus disease. Another 1,856 were released from the hospital after their treatment.

"Stay vigilant" when visiting the UK

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reduced its cautionary travel advice for the United Kingdom from orange, indicating only urgent trips should be undertaken, down to yellow. The decision was made after the UK itself loosened its own local rules.

"Entry and exit restrictions have been removed, but you may be checked for symptoms at the border. The local measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus have also been relaxed," the ministry said in its travel advice on Friday. The government noted that entry procedures on Channel Islands could be stricter than within the rest of the United Kingdom.

"So you can go on holiday to the UK but stay vigilant. The situation can suddenly change locally in the event of a new outbreak," the advisory stated. Travellers were advised to follow local coronavirus regulations as well as Dutch social distancing rules.