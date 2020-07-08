Covid-19 patients down below a hundred in Dutch hospitals

After two days of increases, the number of people being treated in intensive care for coronavirus disease Covid-19 fell to 20, a decrease of four. Outside of the ICU, there was a further decrease of five patients, taking those departments down to a combined 74, said patient coordination office LCPS on Wednesday.

"The total number of COVID patients in Dutch hospitals is stable, and is now below 100," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the acute care providers network in the Netherlands. "This is fewer than two patients per hospital."

Over 2,900 people in the Netherlands have been admitted to an intensive care unit with symptoms of Covid-19, according to nonprofit organization NICE. Of this group, more than 1,850 have recovered, and nearly 870 died while they were at the hospital.

According to the country's official coronavirus data portal, Dutch hospitals are receiving about one new Covid-19 patient per day, and one person is being transferred into the ICU about once every two or three days.