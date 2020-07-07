One hurt in Arnhem shooting; suspect arrested

A shooting on Reinaldstraat in Arnhem left one person hurt on Tuesday morning. A man was arrested and his involvement in the shooting is being investigated, the Gelderland police said on Twitter.

Exactly what happened is not yet clear. The police did not say how seriously the victim was injured. A trauma helicopter was dispatched to the scene, according to Omroep Gelderland.

The police cordoned off the street and forensic investigators are at the scene. Investigators would like to talk to any witnesses or anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigation.