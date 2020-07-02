Dutch hospitals now treating fewer than two Covid-19 patients each

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals in the Netherlands fell by ten percent to 151 on Thursday, patient coordination office LCPS said on Thursday. "The overall occupancy is now less than two COVID patients on average per hospital in the Netherlands," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the Dutch acute care providers network.

"The numbers are low and continue to decline. That is a good sign, and it creates plenty of room for regular care," he stated.

Dutch intensive care units were treating 25 patients, a decrease of three. Other hospital departments were treating 126 patients in total.

To date, the Netherlands has sent 2,922 patients with the coronavirus disease to intensive care. Of those patients, 1,830 recovered and were discharged, and 866 died while in the ICU, according to nonprofit organization NICE.