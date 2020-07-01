Hospitals now treating fewer than 180 patients for Covid-19

There were 28 people receiving treatment in intensive care for Covid-19 on Wednesday, the lowest total since March 7. The ICU had one fewer patient than on Tuesday, while the other hospital departments showed a decrease of ten patients.

Including those inside and outside the ICU, Dutch hospitals were treating a total of 178 people for the coronavirus disease, patient coordination office LCPS said. Combined, it represented a six-percent decrease.

The continued fall below 180 patients is "favorable," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the Dutch acute care providers network. While the number of new hospital admissions was not quite clear, the government's coronavirus dashboard indicated that seven patients have been admitted to hospitals from June 28-30. Over the same time period, just one person was transferred into the ICU.

In the Netherlands, some 2,927 people with Covid-19 have been admitted into an intensive care unit. Of that total, 1,828 survived and were discharged, while, 866 died in the ICU, according to nonprofit organization NICE.

The government also said that 62 more people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus which causes Covid-19. It effectively raised the number of people who have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic to approximately 50,335.