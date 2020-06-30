Fatal Dutch Covid-19 cases down 86 percent in June

The latest statistics from public health agency RIVM showed that there were 86 percent fewer fatal Covid-19 cases in June when compared to May. Data released on Tuesday displayed a total of 118 deaths this month, versus 828 last month. A similar improvement was also shown in the number of hospital admissions related to the disease, which fell 82 percent in June to 79, from 442 in May.

In its last planned daily reporting of Covid-19 statistics, the RIVM announced that five more deaths have been linked to the coronavirus disease. The deaths mainly took place on June 26, June 27 and June 29, raising the country's death toll to 6,113.

As of Tuesday, the agency still had not reported any deaths from the coronavirus disease on June 22 and June 25. Before that time, the last date without a death attributed to it was March 9.

A total of 11,877 people in the Netherlands have required hospitalization for the illness, the RIVM said on Tuesday, an increase of three. Two of the three hospital admissions took place in the middle of June.

Some 616,376 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus responsible for Covid-19, have been completed since early March. Of that group, 50,273 people tested positive, an increase of 57.