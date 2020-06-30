Covid-19 patients in ICU back down below 30

The number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in intensive care fell back down to 29, the same amount as on Saturday. The drop reflected a decrease of three patients, patient coordination office LCPS said on Tuesday.

Outside of the ICU, hospitals were treating 160 patients with the coronavirus disease, an increase of three. About 87 percent of the patients had been treated in ICU at some point during the course of their hospital stay, according to data from nonprofit organization NICE.

"The number of new Covid patients is very low," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the acute care providers network in the Netherlands. "More than half of the ICU departments in the Netherlands no longer have any Covid patients."

To date, 2,921 people in the Netherlands were treated in the ICU for Covid-19, including 1,825 who recovered and were discharged. Some 865 patients died in intensive care, according to NICE.