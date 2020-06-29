As testing nears 600,000, two more deaths linked to Covid-19

Two more people in the Netherlands died as a result of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. One of the two deaths occurred on Sunday, the first known Covid-related fatality in the country since June 24.

The other death took place in April. Some 6,107 people have died because of the coronavirus disease in total, public health agency RIVM said on Monday.

Another hospital admission was also registered on Sunday, the RIVM said. The agency also added two more hospitalizations for the disease to its statistics for April. So far, 11,874 people in the Netherlands have required hospital treatment for Covid-19.

To date, 599,872 mucus swab tests for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been completed since March. Of that total, 60 percent were conducted over the three month period from March through May, while the remaining 40 percent were completed once the municipal health service was authorized to allow any member of the public to be tested for the viral infection.

An additional 78 people also gave a positive test result for the virus, the RIVM said on Monday, meaning that a total of 50,223 people tested positive for an active viral infection at some point since March. It was unclear exactly how many people in the Netherlands were fighting off an active infection on Monday, but at the end of May that figure stood at 1,715.