10% decrease in Covid-19 patients in hospital to "lowest number so far"

There were 19 fewer people being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals on Monday, according to patient coordination office LCPS. While intensive care cases rose by two to 32, outside of the ICU there was a decrease of 21 down to 157.

"In the meantime, the total number of COVID patients in Dutch hospitals has fallen to well below 200," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the acute care providers network in the Netherlands. With total Covid-19 hospital patients now at 189, Kuipers said it was, "The lowest number so far."

Some 2,925 people in the country have been sent to intensive care to help them battle the coronavirus disease. While 1,816 of them recovered and were discharged, sadly 865 passed away while they were in the ICU, according to nonprofit organization NICE.

Kuipers maintained his concern about the abundance of capacity in the intensive care system, which he has expressed for the past month. There were 559 people being treated for ailments other than Covid-19 in the ICU, which Kuipers said was a sign that regular medical care was not returning to normal.