Covid-19 situation in intensive care stable on Sunday

After a significant decrease in the number of Covid-19 patients this month, there was a slight increase of one patient on Sunday, patient coordination office LCPS said. That brought the total up to 30, still roughly 80 percent lower than the number of ICU patients on June 1.

All other hospital departments were treating 178 people for the coronavirus disease, a decrease of two. "The number of COVID patients in Dutch hospitals is stable and low," said Ernst Kuipers, the head the acute care providers network in the Netherlands.

He remained concerned that there were not more patients without the illness in ICU, suggesting normal healthcare was very slow in restarting despite significant improvements in the coronavirus situation in the country over the past two months.

Some 2,928 people in the country with Covid-19 have been sent to the ICU since early March. Of that total, 865 have died and 1,810 have recovered, nonprofit organization NICE said.