Covid-19 cases in ICU down 82% since June 1

There were 29 people being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care units around the Netherlands on Saturday, the lowest total since March 8. That figure was just shy of 82 percent lower than on June 1, when 158 patients were in the ICU for the coronavirus disease.

Saturday was the second straight day that patient coordination office LCPS reported a daily decrease of ten ICU patients, and the seventh time in June for a double-digit reduction in patient totals. There were also ten fewer patients on Saturday being treated in other hospital departments, which combined for 180 patients with the coronavirus disease.

"At the moment there are slightly more than 200 COVID patients in Dutch hospitals," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the acute care network in the Netherlands.

Since late February, some 2,926 people in the Netherlands were sent to the ICU to be treated for Covid-19, according to nonprofit organization NICE. Some 864 of those patients died, and 1,809 recovered and were discharged.

The patients have required the equivalent of 45 thousand ICU nursing days for their care, Kuipers said.