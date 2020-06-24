Fewer than 250 Covid-19 patients in hospital; "Lowest total to date"

There were 49 people being treated for Covid-19 in Dutch intensive care units on Wednesday, patient coordination office LCPS said. While that was an increase of one, the other hospital departments collectively showed a decrease of 14 to 197 patients with the coronavirus disease.

"In total, fewer than 250 COVID patients are now admitted at Dutch hospitals. The lowest total number to date," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the acute care network in the Netherlands. "The overall IC utilization remains unchanged, a sign that regular care is not yet at its old level."

Patients without Covid-19 occupied 565 ICU beds in the Netherlands, a daily decrease of 11, with the ICUs running at about 50 percent of maximum capacity.

Since the pandemic began, the Netherlands has sent 2,923 patients with Covid-19 to intensive care, with 862 of them dying in the ICU. The vast majority of those deaths took place in April, with about 100 patients having dyed in the past seven weeks, according to data from nonprofit organization NICE.

Some 1,801 patients who were in ICU for the coronavirus disease were treated and released from the hospital.