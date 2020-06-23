Fewer than 50 Covid-19 patients in ICU; First time since March

Hospitals in the Netherlands were treating 48 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units on Tuesday. The ICUs had 11 fewer patients compared to the previous day, which brought the total down below 50 for the first time since March 11. Outside of intensive care, hospitals were treating 211 patients for the coronavirus disease, said patient coordination office LCPS.

"After a few weeks of relaxing [restrictions], we see that the number of COVID patients at the ICU and in the clinic is stable and low," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the acute care providers network in the Netherlands. "That is a good sign, and it creates plenty of room for regular care."

According to intensive care nonprofit NICE, the Netherlands has sent 2,921 people into intensive care units for Covid-19. Of that total, 1,795 recovered and were discharged from the hospital, while 861 have died.

Meanwhile, public health agency RIVM released insights into those tested for the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus since June 1. Out of 11,670 test results involving people working either in childcare or education, 68 percent have returned a positive result.

Contact research of people who tested positive led to about a thousand more tests conducted in the past seven days. About 100 of them tested positive for the viral infection.