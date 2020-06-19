Another 15% decline in Covid-19 ICU patients; Covid cases "now really low"

Ten more people being treated for respiratory disease Covid-19 were released from intensive care on Friday, bringing the total number of ICU patients with the coronavirus disease down to 57. Outside of intensive care, hospitals were treating 235 people for the illness, a decrease of 26, patient coordination office LCPS said.

Some 2,919 people in the Netherlands have required intensive care for Covid-19, according to nonprofit organization NICE. Of that group, 852 people have died and 1,626 recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

"The COVID occupancy in hospitals is now really low," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the acute care providers network in the Netherlands. Kuipers stated that half of Dutch ICUs have no Covid-19 patients in their care.

Intensive care units were also treating 592 people without Covid-19, an increase of 24.