Further decrease of Covid-19 patients in intensive care

There were five fewer patients being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care on Wednesday, the second straight day of a decline after three straight increases. Dutch ICUs were treating 73 people for the coronavirus disease, according to patient coordination office LCPS.

"The number of COVID patients in the IC has returned to the level of 5 days ago after a slight increase," said Ernst Kuipers, a leader in acute care in the Netherlands. There were also nine more patients with Covid-19 in the other hospital departments, bringing that total up to 289.

"The number of COVID admissions outside the IC has been stable for a week now," Kuipers said.

In total, some 2,923 people in the Netherlands have required intensive care treatment for Covid-19, of which 849 have died. Statistics from nonprofit organization NICE said that 1,606 patients recovered and were discharged.