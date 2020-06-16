About 0.5% of children up to 12 tested positive for Covid-19; Death toll at 6,070

Fewer than one percent of all children born in 2008 or later tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 since June 1, the first date that members of the public could make their own appointments to get tested for the coronavirus. The new test statistics were released on Tuesday, the same day that public health agency RIVM announced that five more people had died, and four more people were hospitalized for coronavirus disease Covid-19.

So far, 6,070 have died in total, and 11,834 have been hospitalized. Another 140 people tested positive for the virus, raising the Dutch total to 49,087. The deaths all took place between June 12 and June 15, while the new hospital admissions were scattered through the end of May and June.

Of over 113,800 people tested by municipal health service GGD in the first two weeks of June, roughly 8,000 of them were no older than 18. The results showed that 0.5 percent of the 3,500 born in 2014 or later tested positive for the virus, as did 0.5% of the 2,500 born between 2008 and 2013.

About 1.8 percent of the 2,000 people born between 2002 and 2008 also tested positive, public health agency RIVM said.

"The percentage of coronavirus positive tests is highest in symptomatic people who are tested in the context of source and contact research," the RIVM said in reference to all people tested in June, regardless of age. That was about 1,700, of which nearly 16 percent tested positive.

The RIVM was still waiting for over 10,000 test results by noon on Tuesday. So far, about 1.7 percent of all those tested by the GGD gave a positive result, with that figure roughly doubled in the Rotterdam region. Other areas of Zuid-Holland, the hardest-hit province in the Netherlands, also showed more positive tests, as did the Amsterdam region, and Gelderland.