Covid-19 ICU cases up 19% in three days; Not alarming: Acute care boss

For three straight days, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has risen in the Netherlands, after trending consistently downward for two consecutive months. There were 87 such patients in ICU on Monday, an increase of eight compared to a day earlier, and up 14 total since Friday.

As the cases were spread out and not confined to any specific region, the 19 percent increase was marginal, argued Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the acute care providers network in the Netherlands. "We have sufficient capacity to absorb this slight increase. The overall IC utilization is still low," he said.

Patient coordination office LCPS said that outside of intensive care, hospitals were treating 281 people with an active Covid-19 infection.

Some 2,913 residents of the Netherlands have required treatment in ICU for the coronavirus disease since late February. Of that total, 846 have died, and 1,591 have recovered, according to nonprofit organization NICE.