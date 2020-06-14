Two more Covid-19 deaths, half-dozen others hospitalized

Two more deaths in the Netherlands were linked to the respiratory illness Covid-19, public health agency RIVM said on Sunday. The deaths included one person who passed away on Sunday morning and another who died on Friday.

The agency said that 6,059 were known to have died as a result of the coronavirus disease.

To date, 11,828 have required treatment in a hospital because of the viral infection, an increase of six. Four of those new hospital admissions took place on Friday, and the others earlier that week.

The RIVM also said that another 143 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19. Some 48,783 residents of the Netherlands have tested positive for the virus since the start of March.

There was no change in the viral reproduction rate nor the number of estimated active Covid-19 cases in the Netherlands, which was estimated at 1,715.