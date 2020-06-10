Eleven more Covid-19 deaths, 184 more test positive for SARS-CoV-2

The deaths of 11 more people were linked to Covid-19. A total of 6,042 people have died as a result of the coronavirus disease, public health agency RIVM said on Wednesday.

The 11 deaths include three which took place on Tuesday, and six which took place during the previous week. Another death was also added to the monthly statistics for March and April, data from the RIVM showed.

The agency said that 11,805 have required hospitalization for the disease, an increase of five. Aside from three new hospital admissions on Monday, one more case was acknowledged in the months of April and May.

By Wednesday morning, 48,087 had tested positive for a SARS-CoV-2 infection. The virus responsible for Covid-19 was found in 184 more people, the RIVM said.

Some 435,587 tests for the virus have been carried out since early March.