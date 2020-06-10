Covid-19 patients in ICU down to 80 after 12% decrease

There were 80 people from the Netherlands being treated in intensive care units for Covid-19 on Wednesday. That total reflects a decrease of 11 patients, about 12 percent, compared to a day earlier.

Other hospital departments also showed a reduction of 32 patients since Monday. They were treating 333 Covid-19 patients outside of ICU, patient coordination office LCPS said.

"In addition, the influx of new patients remains low nationally. Overall ICU occupancy has increased due to a larger number of non-COVID patients," said Ernst Kuipers, the director of the country's acute care providers network.

Patients without the coronavirus disease increased by over 10 percent since Monday to 535. Kuipers had previously raised concerns about the low number of patients in ICU, fearing that it was a signal that regular healthcare put on hold before the pandemic response was not restarting quickly enough.

Since late February, 2,902 residents from the Netherlands have been treated in intensive care for the coronavirus disease. Some 1,537 have recovered and were discharged, while 841 have died.