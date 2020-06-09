Musicians can start rehearsing again, with social distancing measures

Musicians and music associations can start rehearsing and resuming their usual activities again, with some restrictions to prevent a coronavirus outbreak. The Ministry of Economic Affairs approved the music industry's protocol for resuming activities safely, the musicians association KNMO announced.

Musicians, orchestras and other groups will have to adhere to the protocol, which states among other things that everyone should stay 2 meters apart, hand sanitizer must be available, musicians must clean their instruments before and after rehearsal, and rules must be clearly posted on the outside of the rehearsal space and repeated inside, The protocol was set up by the KNMO, the Association for Dutch Orchestras, with advice from various experts.

"We understand that the protocol imposes restrictions in situations that in turn create new challenges," KNMO chairman Bart van Meijl said. "We hope and expect that within the space that is currently available, based on the protocol, together we can look for ways to resume making music together."