Another 15 deaths tied to Covid-19; 17,000 healthcare workers infected

Fifteen more people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 died from the disease, the RIVM said on Tuesday. It raised the Dutch death toll to 6,031 on a day in which it became clear that just under 17 thousand people working in the healthcare sector tested positive for the disease.

The newly-reported deaths took place between May 18 and June 8, including seven on Monday. The agency also confirmed that six more were hospitalized for the coronavirus disease, which means that 11,800 with Covid-19 have required treatment in a hospital since the end of February. The new admissions all took place over the past week.

To date, the Netherlands has completed 424,448 tests for SARS-CoV-2, and on Tuesday 164 more positive infections were revealed. That raised the total number of positive results to 47,903.

Thousands of people in healthcare tested positive for Covid-19

Nearly 17 thousand of those infected with Covid-19 work in healthcare, the RIVM said, of which over 500 were hospitalized and 11 have died. They represent over 56 percent of all people who tested positive between the ages of 18 and 69, and over 35 percent of all those who tested positive in the Netherlands.

They represent such a large proportion of coronavirus patients because they have had the easiest and most frequent access to testing since early March. Testing gradually became available to ore people throughout May, and was made widely accessible to the public on June 1.

About 11 percent of all Dutch people between the ages of 18 and 69 work in healthcare, the RIVM said citing a report from Statistics Netherlands.