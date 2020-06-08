Three more Covid-19 deaths, with coronavirus testing increasing fast

Another three people died as a result of a Covid-19 infection, public health agency RIVM said on Monday. The deaths, with one each taking place in the three preceding days, increased the number of fatal cases in the Netherlands to 6,016.

With the country opening up access last week to Covid-19 testing, Dutch healthcare workers carried out more tests for a SARS-CoV-2 infection than in any other week. The RIVM confirmed earlier reports that the number of tests topped 50 thousand last week, saying laboratories processed 52,587 samples in total.

That figure is over thirty percent higher than in any other week since wider scale testing began, and 65 percent higher than the average number of tests carried out weekly since March 9, data from the RIVM showed. To date, 414,550 have been tested for the virus, over 12 percent in the past week alone.

The RIVM said on Monday that between June 4 and June 8 another 165 tested positive for the virus. Some 47,739 residents have tested positive for Covid-19 since the end of February.

The agency also reported that five more people were hospitalized for the viral infection, with each of those admissions taking place between May 28 and June 4. As of Monday, 11,794 of the country's residents have required treatment in a medical facility for the coronavirus disease.