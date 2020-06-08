NL-Alert national test set for noon

The Dutch government is testing its emergency alert system NL-Alert on Monday. At noon everyone in the Netherlands should receive the test message. If you do not receive a message, check here how to set up your phone to do so in future.

The NL-Alert system is tested twice a year, at noon on the first Monday in June and December. As the first Monday of June this year was Pentecost Monday, the test was moved to this week.

The test message will read: “NL-Alert 08-06-2020 12:00: CONTROLEBERICHT. U hoeft niets te doen. Meer informatie op www.nl-alert.nl ### TEST MESSAGE Netherlands Government Public Warning System. No action required. More information: www.nl-alert.nl/english"

If your phone is set to receive NL-Alert messages and you did not receive the test message or received it late, this may be because your phone was in flight mode, did not have signal at the time the message was sent, or was connected to a Belgian or German transmission mast at the time.