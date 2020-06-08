Covid-19 cases in ICU system down to 92; Hospitals show 20% fewer patients

With 92 patients being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care on Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in ICU reached the lowest level since March 13. There was a decrease of four patients compared to the previous day.

"In the meantime, the number of COVID patients admitted to the ICU as well as elsewhere is low. For a month now only a few COVID patients have been admitted daily," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the Dutch acute care providers network. If the trend continues, he said, "the total number of COVID patients in the hospital will decrease even further."

The patient total has been on the decline in the rest of the hospital for several weeks. There were still about 365 patients being treated outside of the ICU for the coronavirus disease, over 20 percent lower than on Sunday.

Through Monday afternoon, 2,908 people have needed treatment in intensive care units for Covid-19. Of that total, 838 have died, and 1,510 recovered and were discharged.