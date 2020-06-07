Covid-19 in ICU remains below 100; More fears for patients without coronavirus

The number of people being treated in intensive care for Covid-19 remained at 96 on Sunday unchanged from a day earlier. For three days straight there have been fewer than a hundred people with the coronavirus disease in intensive care.

What was of greater concern to Ernst Kuipers, the head of the acute care network, was the continued low level of patients without Covid-19 in ICU, a sign that people in need of medical treatment still have not turned to healthcare professionals for assistance. “It is important that we quickly scale up the planned other care. Patients with complaints are advised to see their GP,” he said.

“They don't have to worry about getting infected. The care is really safe."

To date, 2,903 people in the Netherlands have required an ICU stay while being treated for Covid-19, of which 383 were transferred out of intensive care and were still being treated in a hospital on Sunday. Nonprofit organization NICE said that 1,502 patients treated in ICU recovered and were discharged, while 836 died in intensive care.