Covid-19 deaths, hospitalizations remain stable; 6,013 total fatalities

Public health agency RIVM said that two more deaths in the Netherlands were linked to Covid-19. Since early March, some 6,013 people have died as a result of the virus.

Both deaths took place in the past two days, but conflicting data from the agency made it difficult to determine if both patient deaths occurred on Saturday.

Another four people were also admitted to hospitals in the Netherlands with Covid-19. These patient admissions took place over the past eight days, the RIVM said, but inaccuracies in the organization's reported data made it difficult to determine on which dates those took place.

In total, 11,789 have been treated in a hospital for the coronavirus disease since the end of February.

The RIVM also said that 239 more people tested positive for an active SARS-CoV-2 infection. Most of those diagnoses were recorded on Friday and Saturday. To date, 47,574 have tested positive for the virus.