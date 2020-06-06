Rotterdam shooting leaves one dead; Escape car in flames

Police in Rotterdam discovered the body of a 58-year-old man in the city's 's-Gravenland neighborhood after a suspected shooting took place late Friday night, the police confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

Responding to a report of shots fired on the Clazina Kouwenbergzoom at around 10:15 p.m., police arrived at the scene to find the victim in a critically injured state. Attempts to resuscitate the man were to no avail, the police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Combing the area, the police later found a torched car on the Akkerwinde in the neighboring town of Capelle aan den IJssel, about 1.5 kilometers away from the shooting. "We suspect that this was the getaway car and we have carried out extensive trace evidence investigations," said the police.

An investigation into the incident has been kicked off, with no arrests being reported early on Saturday morning. The police have said that they are actively speaking to witnesses, and urge members of the public with information or camera footage to come forward.