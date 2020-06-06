Covid-19 deaths, new hospitalizations relatively stable; 6,011 dead to date

Public health agency RIVM said on Saturday that it was informed of another 6 deaths which were due respiratory illness Covid-19. Another 3 people were hospitalized because of the coronavirus disease.

At least 6,011 people have died as a result of the infection since early March, and hospitals have had to treat 11,785 people for the disease in total. Half of the newly-reported deaths happened on Friday, with the rest having occurred in the preceding ten days. The new hospital admissions were scattered throughout the last month.

Another 183 tested positive for an active SARS-CoV-2 infection, the RIVM said. To date, 47,335 people have registered a positive test since testing began in early March.

By Friday morning over 388 thousand had been tested for the viral infection. An update on testing volume was expected to be provided by the RIVM on Monday.