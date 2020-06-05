Man shot in Tilburg in front of his 10 y.o. son

A man was hurt in a shooting on Dolomietenweide in Tilburg on Friday morning. The victim's 10-year-old son witnessed his father being shot, the Tilburg police said on Twitter. The police are looking for the perpetrator.

Witnesses called the police at 9:37 a.m. and reported that they heard gunshots and saw a man lying on the ground. The police are looking for a man in his mid-twenties with dark skin. He was wearing a black jacket and blue pants at the time and ran in the direction of Stappegoor, the police said.

Dolomietenweide is cordoned off for investigation. The police call on witnesses to come forward.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries is not clear. Victim support was called in for his son.