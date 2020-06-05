Coronavirus deaths top 6,000 in the Netherlands

The deaths of fifteen more people were connected to Covid-19, raising the Dutch death toll to 6,005. Three of those people died on Thursday, public health agency RIVM said. Most of the other 12 deaths took place on or after Saturday, with the rest occurring in the week prior.

The fact it took about 39 days for the Netherlands to go from 5,000 to 6,000 deaths showed the long-term slow down in fatal Covid-19 cases in the country. Previously, it had taken about 30 days to get from 1,000 to 5,000 fatal outcomes as a result of the coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, an additional 11 cases of Covid-19 resulted in hospitalization, the health agency stated. Those hospital admissions were not concentrated on any particular day, with patients arriving at hospitals between August 19 and June 2.

A total of 11,782 have required care in a hospital since the end of February.

Another 210 people also tested positive for Covid-19, the RIVM said. So far, 47,152 have tested positive for the disease. As of Friday morning at least 388,113 tests had been completed since early March.