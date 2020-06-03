Ten more Covid-19 deaths raise Dutch total to 5,977

Public health agency RIVM confirmed the deaths of ten people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. The ten all died between May 30 and June 2, the RIVM said.

It includes the first two known deaths on Tuesday, and it effectively doubled the weekend total to 14. Three more people died on Monday in addition to the two that the agency previously disclosed.

A total of 5,977 have died in the Netherlands from the coronavirus disease. At least 11,759 have required treatment in a hospital since the pandemic began, an increase of 9 compared to figures released on Tuesday.

Most of those admissions took place between May 26 and June 1.

The RIVM also said that they recorded 86 more positive tests by Wednesday morning. To date, 46,733 have tested positive for an active Covid-19 infection with healthcare workers having administered 368,529 tests.