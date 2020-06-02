Single-digit Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations for third day straight

Two more people with Covid-19 died from the disease on Monday, public health agency RIVM said on Tuesday. It was the third day in a row where the number of new deaths and the number of new hospitalizations related to coronavirus was below ten.

The RIVM said there were also two more deaths over the weekend than the five which were previously reported. A total of 5,967 have died from the coronavirus disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitals have also treated 11,750 for the viral infection since the end of February. That figure reflects an increase of six new hospital admissions, five of which took place in the last week of May. The other happened back in March.

By Tuesday morning, at least 359,833 had been tested for an active SARS-CoV-2 infection. Another 102 people tested positive, raising the Dutch total to 46,647.