Only 8 new Covid-19 hospitalizations and 5 more deaths reported

Another 8 people were hospitalized and diagnosed with a Covid-19 infection since the pandemic began, public health agency RIVM said. The total number of those hospitalized with the disease reached 11,735 on Sunday.

None of the newly-acknowledged hospitalizations took place on Saturday, but there was one admission on Thursday and another on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 death toll reached 5,956 in the Netherlands, the RIVM said. That reflects an increase of 5 over the agency's previous announcement. There were no immediately known deaths from Saturday, and three more were added to Friday's tally, bringing that day's total up to ten.

Some 185 more were diagnosed with an active Covid-19 infection. In total, 46,442 have tested positive with a mucus swab test since early March.

Roughly 350 thousand people have been tested for SARS-CoV-2, the viral strain responsible for the global health crisis, the RIVM said.​