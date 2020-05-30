Just five new Covid-19 hospitalizations reported; Death toll nears 6,000

Five more patients with Covid-19 were added to the total number of patients hospitalized in the Netherlands with the disease. Each of the five occurred on a different date, including four last week, and one earlier in the month, according to statistics from public health agency RIVM.

In total, 11,727 have required treatment in a hospital for the coronavirus disease since the end of February, the RIVM said.

The agency also acknowledged 20 more deaths connected to the viral infection. The figures included seven people who died on Friday, and five who passed away on Thursday. Most of the other eight deaths were recorded on dates in the second half of May, but one case dated back all the way to March 25.

To date, 5,951 people have died from Covid-19 in the Netherlands.

An additional 131 people also tested positive for the infection. Some 46,257 have had a positive test result since the beginning of March.​ Nearly 350 thousand people have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 viral strain, according to the RIVM.