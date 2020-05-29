28 more Covid-19 deaths reported, 9 more hospitalizations

Another 28 people were added to the number of Covid-19 patients who died from the disease, the RIVM said on Friday. It raised the total to 5,931, according to the Dutch public health agency.

There were still no reported deaths related to Covid-19 known to have taken place on Thursday. Five more cases were added to Wednesday's statistics, and four more were added to Tuesday's tally, bringing those totals up to 13 and 18, respectively. The rest of the deaths were spread out from April 1 through May 25.

An additional nine hospitalizations were also linked to the coronavirus disease. Those admissions were scattered between April and May. To date, 11,722 people in the Netherlands have required hospitalization since the end of February.

As of early Friday morning, 46,126 people have tested positive for an active case of Covid-19. That is an increase of 176 over Thursday's total. Some 348,256 tests for a SARS-CoV-2 infection have been carried out since March 9.