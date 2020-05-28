32 more Covid-19 deaths, 16 new hospitalizations, says RIVM

The number of Covid-19 patients in the Netherlands who died from the disease rose to 5,903, public health agency RIVM said on Thursday. The increase of 32 was not exclusive to Wednesday, with eight deaths taking place on that day, and ten more added to Tuesday's total, bringing that day's figure up to 14.

All other fatal outcomes reported on Thursday involved patients who died in late April and May.

Similarly, the 16 new hospitalizations the RIVM reported in connection with its monitoring of the coronavirus disease involved admissions that happened on a variety of dates. Most of the cases took place between May 23 and May 27, with 8 patients admitted on Monday, May 25. Since the end of February, 11,713 have been hospitalized for the illness.

To date, 45,950 have tested positive for the virus. That reflects an increase of 182 over Wednesday's figures. Some 342,681 have been tested for the viral infection.