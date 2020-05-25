Mid-ranking police officer held on drugs, money laundering charges

A Rotterdam police officer was remanded into custody on Monday, accused of drug possession, breaching official confidentiality laws, on-duty corruption, and money laundering.The 30-year-old man was taken into custody on Friday.

The investigation into the officer began after police received a tip, "which led to a suspicion that information was being leaked by a police officer," the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said. The 30-year-old was working as a hoofdagent, a supervisory police officer that leads team strategy.

An internal investigation unit within the Rotterdam police district carried worked on the case with the OM, leading to his arrest.

During the arraignment hearing on Monday, a magistrate ordered the man to stay in custody for another two weeks while his case is evaluated further. His next hearing is likely to take place on June 8.