Low increase in new Covid-19 deaths, hospitalizations continues

Another 8 people were confirmed to have died from Covid-19 in the Netherlands, raising the death toll in the country to 5,830. Only two person were known to have died from the illness on Sunday, and two more fatal cases were added to Saturday's figures, bringing that day's total up to 3.

The other deaths occurred between April 24 and May 23.

Public health agency RIVM also confirmed that 8 more people required hospital care for the coronavirus disease. Half of those were added to Friday's two hospital admissions. The other four newly-reported hospital patients were actually admitted between April 10 and May 20.

A total of 11,680 people have been hospitalized with Covid-19 in the Netherlands since the end of February.

With many in the Netherlands having a four-day weekend due to Ascension Day last week, it was likely that the RIVM would collect more data about the holiday period on Monday. This would then be released in the agency's daily update on Tuesday.

Some 209 more also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19. In total, 45,445 have tested positive since the beginning of March. A total of 324,918 have been tested for the virus, including just over 25 thousand tests administered and completed last week.