Dutch PM's mother dies at age 96

Prime Minister Mark Rutte's mother Mieke Rutte-Dilling passed away on Wednesday, May 13, the Prime Minister confirmed on Monday. She was 96 years old.

"In addition to the great sorrow and all the fond memories, my family and I also have a feeling of gratitude that we were allowed to have her with us for so long," Rutte said. Her funeral was held with just invited family and friends. "We hope to be able to deal with this great loss in peace in the coming time."

Newspaper AD reported that the nursing home where Rutte-Dilling was living had a coronavirus outbreak, but that she did not have the virus. According to the newspaper, she was tested for the virus shortly before her death.