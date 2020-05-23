Amsterdam Z.O. shooting leaves one injured

One person was hurt in an early morning shooting in Amsterdam-Zuidoost on Saturday. Several shots rang out at 4:30 a.m., records show, with dispatchers sending out several ambulances, police officers, and a trauma team by helicopter.

The shooting took place after an argument on the street, neighbors told local broadcaster AT5. A reporter for the broadcaster said a man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.

His condition was not immediately revealed.

Police were at the scene during the course of the morning collecting evidence, which included shell casings. Forensics investigators were expected to process the scene for more trace evidence.